Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $268.51 on Monday. Workday has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Workday by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

