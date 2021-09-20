Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $121,000 in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 169,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIIAU opened at $9.93 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

