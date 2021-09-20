Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.96 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.