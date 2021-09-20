WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $8,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 73,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $703.60 million, a PE ratio of -66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

