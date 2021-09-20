WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 606 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 13.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 148,734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

