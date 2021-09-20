WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $742.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

