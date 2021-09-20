WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,061 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

SGMO stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.