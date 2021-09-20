WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

