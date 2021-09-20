WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

PNTG opened at $31.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.85 million, a PE ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.