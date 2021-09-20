WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 28,086 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 138.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

