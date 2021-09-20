WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,171 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NYSE DD opened at $68.91 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.