Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post sales of $129.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $506.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.22.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

