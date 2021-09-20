WhiteCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.90 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $681.48 million and $27.90 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002093 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 941,620,740 coins and its circulating supply is 741,620,739 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

