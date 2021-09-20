Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 764,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 531.9 days.

Shares of WTBCF stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

