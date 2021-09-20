WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 10,470 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $53.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

