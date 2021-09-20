WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $429.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.