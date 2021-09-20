WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 929 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

COST opened at $454.15 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

