Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000.

ASND opened at $161.51 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

