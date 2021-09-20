Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.36 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $148.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.30 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

