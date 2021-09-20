Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $144.08 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

