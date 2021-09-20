Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 22,500 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 486.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $296.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.95 and a 200 day moving average of $317.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

