Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical for the third quarter of 2021 have been increasing over the past month. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. The NAKAN acquisition has also allowed the company to boost its compounding business globally. The company is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in food packaging. It should also benefit from its strong liquidity position and capacity expansion projects to meet the growing demand. It faces headwinds from higher feedstock costs. Its operations are also exposed to planned turnarounds and unplanned outages. The Olefins unit also faces challenges from new capacity additions.”

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

WLK opened at $82.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.