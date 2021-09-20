Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.34% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

