West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$120.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.
WFG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.40.
TSE WFG traded down C$1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching C$97.61. 301,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$110.81.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.