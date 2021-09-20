West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$120.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WFG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.40.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

TSE WFG traded down C$1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching C$97.61. 301,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2000009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.