Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WERN. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

