Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,624,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,486 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

WFC traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

