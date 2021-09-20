Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

WBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,819,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

