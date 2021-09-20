Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

9/16/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

9/14/2021 – Las Vegas Sands is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/22/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $37.49. 165,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,947. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

