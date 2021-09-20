Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

NYSE CMA opened at $74.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

