Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

FITB stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

