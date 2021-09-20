WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.10 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. WAX has a total market cap of $413.00 million and approximately $50.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000810 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00059946 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,786,393,911 coins and its circulating supply is 1,757,301,308 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

