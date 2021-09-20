Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.74

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $20,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

