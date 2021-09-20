VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Down 39.6% in August

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $7,544,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $7,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $7,335,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $5,747,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $4,742,000.

Shares of VPCB opened at $9.88 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

