VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.55. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of VivoPower International worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

