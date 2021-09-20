Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. 100,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.