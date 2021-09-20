Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $5.68 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

