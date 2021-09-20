Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $314.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

