Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 3,694 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Atreca worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Atreca by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atreca alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.06. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.