Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,520,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $117.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.80. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

