Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $13,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $11,861,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $10,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CureVac by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter valued at $4,401,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a PE ratio of -49.21. CureVac has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $151.80.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

