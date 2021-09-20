Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HARP. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

