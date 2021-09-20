Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VGII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,071. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

