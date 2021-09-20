Vincent C. Klinges Sells 6,473 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $810.90 million, a PE ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Software by 103,011.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.