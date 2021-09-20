VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $65.19 on Monday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.