Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lands’ End by 82.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $222,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Lands’ End by 9.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $816.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.63. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

