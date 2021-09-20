Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $324.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

