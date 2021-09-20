Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

