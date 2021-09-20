Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.