Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $1,300,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

Vicor stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.82. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,965. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

