ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.99 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

